PICTURED: Matthew Miller, manager of the school district’s data center, talks with an attendee at the second annual Derby Public Schools Job Fair.
Derby Public Schools was busy recruiting last week, hosting its second annual job fair and two events that allowed members of the public to test-drive school buses.
All open positions were advertised at the job fair, both certified and classified, including teachers, food service workers and custodians.
Attendees were able to ask questions of department heads and officials at the event.
School officials estimated about 78 individuals attended the job fair, and that the event will be held again next year.
Those interested in applying can still do so at www.derbyschools.com.