The Derby Board of Education recently approved a new health insurance program, Chamber Blue, making it available to USD 260 staff.
Offered through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Chamber Blue is being made available to Derby Chamber of Commerce members – which includes the school district.
Chamber Blue offers individuals who select the plan in its initial year the security of not being removed from the plan the following year due to a change in health status. Premiums can increase after the first year.
The board agreed to pay Brown and Brown Insurance, the district’s current insurance broker, for an additional brokerage fee out of contingency funds. The fee, previously $115.000, has normally been added into the cost of the insurance premiums. The agreement is to pay the brokerage fee for the first year only.