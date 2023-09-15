Andy Watkins

School Board member Andy Watkins shares information with other board members on how increased property tax values will impact the amount of revenue the district receives, without raising the LOB. 

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

The Derby Board of Education approved a nearly $119 million budget for the 2023-24 school year, but not without discussion first on ways to keep from raising the Local Option Budget (LOB) and still deliver the needs of the district.   

Board member Andy Watkins suggested using money from a $4.2 million contingency fund to help pay for classified personnel wage increases instead of raising taxes. The budget approval included an increase of the LOB from 30 to 31 percent. 

