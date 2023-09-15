The Derby Board of Education approved a nearly $119 million budget for the 2023-24 school year, but not without discussion first on ways to keep from raising the Local Option Budget (LOB) and still deliver the needs of the district.
Board member Andy Watkins suggested using money from a $4.2 million contingency fund to help pay for classified personnel wage increases instead of raising taxes. The budget approval included an increase of the LOB from 30 to 31 percent.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty explained previously that the board had expressed an interest in increasing classified personnel wages as it has been difficult to hire people in that area and it could make the district more competitive. Raising the LOB was described as a unique opportunity since there was a decrease in the mill Levy.
Watkins was also concerned that the process for submitting an increase in the LOB was not authorized by the board. He indicated that in prior years the board has had discussion in open meetings on submitting an LOB increase when the process says the board must file that with the state. He feels the board did not do that or approve the filing of an increase.
“I don’t feel like we followed the practice and the precedent we’ve set, having to visit the actual issue of the LOB. I don’t think it’s right the way it has been handled,” Watkins said.
Bohaty said that she had counseled with the state and others and they indicated what the district did in filing the notice of increase was acceptable.
“Other superintendents I’ve visited with, their boards don’t take formal action to submit the item. You can at any time approve the official amount as long as you submit the notice,” Bohaty explained.
Watkins went on to clarify that what they are talking about with the LOB is the possibility of raising taxes. He says revenues from the LOB will increase whether we raise the LOB percentage or not.
“What we are proposing is a higher percentage that you measure with. We are able to lower the mill levy because the real estate values have gone up. If your appraised values go up substantially your taxes are going to go up. So, the mill levy may decrease, which sounds good, your taxes still go up if the appraised values go up,” Watkins explained.
He went on to say that if the board didn’t do anything, the revenue in discussion will still increase. He believes the increase was a little over 5% a year.
Watkins pointed out when comparing mill levies, out of 15 area school districts Derby was the second highest. If you take out the Derby Rec Commission’s part, Derby is still the fifth highest.
Board president Michael Blankenship said he originally supported the increase, but after seeing how much taxes did go up this year, he felt he wanted to do what is right for our taxpayers.
The board voted 5-2 to approve the budget with Watkins and Blankenship voting against approval.