Reviewing a conditional use permit for a scatter cemetery near the 79th Street South/127th Street East intersection (east of Derby), the Derby Planning Commission took action to allow the special use at its June meeting
The cemetery would be located at the northwest corner of the intersection, along the northern and western edges of a 40-acre tract land. The cemetery itself would take up roughly five acres of the tract owned by the Sunflower Land Trust.
While the land in question is part of Sedgwick County, it falls in Derby’s area of influence, triggering the review by the planning commission.
Assisting City Planner Everett Haynes noted the cemetery would specifically be used for the scattering and depositing of cremated remains (in a “garden-like setting”). No mechanical equipment would be utilized in creating the burial shafts and Haynes reported amendments to the site would be minimal.
“No structures are proposed as part of this cemetery, but there will be a path that winds through this portion of the property so people can access it,” Haynes said.
Initially, Haynes said the intent is to create a wood chip path – though that may be enhanced to gravel depending on traffic. He also said there are plans to create access to a 10-vehicle gravel parking lot from 79th Street.
Outside of that, Haynes and Sunflower Land Trust CEO Jim Michael noted aesthetic changes to the planned site would be minimal.
Unlike a traditional cemetery, there would be no headstones at the grave sites. It was reported that any markers would be minimal and barely above ground level.
“We are really wanting to be a low visual impact, keep it more of a natural state,” Michael said.
Michael noted the plan for the scatter cemetery falls in line with the mission of the Sunflower Land Trust – to preserve the natural landscape. The rest of the tract on which the site would be located would remain as a nature conservancy (with hay production).
Cremations have also followed a rising trend over the past decade. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there were 3,920 deaths in Sedgwick County in 2020 – with 2,275 burials and 1,451 cremations. In 2016, there were 4,513 deaths recorded in the county, 2,032 burials and 2,326 cremations. The most recent numbers – for 2019 – show 4,617 deaths, 1,871 burials and 2,591 cremations.
Burials of cremated remains would be scheduled either with the Sunflower Land Trust or Episcopal Social Services (partners in the scatter cemetery).
Given the rural nature of the surrounding area and the compatibility with Derby’s future land use map (slotting the tract in question for agricultural development), city staff recommended approval of the conditional use permit for the cemetery – which the planning commission did unanimously. The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission did the same at its meeting on June 17, with the CUP now to go before the Sedgwick County Commission for final approval.