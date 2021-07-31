As the saying goes, cats always land on their feet, so it should be no surprise that an organization dedicated to helping them – Save the Kitties – recently did the same.
Save the Kitties is a nonprofit cat and kitten rescue that operated for three years out of Wichita before relocating to Derby (233 S. Georgie) – officially offering services at the new building as of July 24.
In the words of the organization’s board members, its mission is “saving cats, one paw at a time,” and the new location in Derby gives Save the Kitties more opportunity to do so.
“By expanding and coming here, we were able to take in more animals and save more lives that way,” said board member Lily Branstetter. “We thought it was really cool to move into the old El Paso building to still give it an animal-[driven] purpose.”
Compared to the old Wichita location, Save the Kitties has room for nearly double the amount of cats (adults and kittens combined) in Derby.
While the organization can take in more cats, board member Hannah Spelts said they have set a limit so as not to stress the facility or the volunteers.
“I cap us out at 35 of any kind; 35 is the spot where our volunteers aren’t overwhelmed, we aren’t overwhelmed, our finances aren’t stretched to the absolute max, so that’s our number,” Spelts said.
Outside of the expanded space, the new building is also in a better neighborhood and better community, which board member Madison Looney sees helping further the mission of Save the Kitties as well.
“Derby’s such a tight-knit community anyways that everybody really sticks together here,” Looney said. “It’s a lot easier for people to come here and actually see the cats and spend time with them before they adopt them and see really which one they want.”
Looney, who is also a part-time animal control officer with the Derby Police, said that when she picks up cats for animal control she always tries to take them to a rescue compared to a shelter (though both are seeing capacity issues currently). Having the new location in Derby gives her another option and local residents another avenue for adoption other than the Kansas Humane Society in Wichita.
Fees for adoption at Save the Kitties are $65 for kittens and $50 for adult cats, with the nonprofit open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. It will also operate by appointment only Monday through Thursday.
Having no paid employees – with four board members and eight volunteers staffing the nonprofit currently – leadership looks for Save the Kitties to continue taking steps forward. Moving from a mobile trailer near Spirit to the new building was seen as a major leap; now the organization is hoping the support it has seen already in Derby keeps the nonprofit on that upward trajectory.
Outside of having a physical donation bin outside of the building, Save the Kitties also takes donations through PayPal and Facebook, while Branstetter is working to set up a new website to raise awareness even more – though they are already seeing the new location help.
“It’s going to be more self-sustainable. We can sell things here. We can have adoption events here so we can bring in more money. Where we were [previously], we weren’t bringing in any money. We were all having to use personal money to pay for things; we weren’t bringing in enough donations. Having a location here is going to mean that people have a face to the name of where we are and what we’re doing,” Spelts said. “We’ve seen more support in the past week than we have seen in three years we’ve been doing this. We’re hoping that continues on so that we can keep supporting this and it’s not something that we’re going to fall back into the struggle of trying to find donors, trying to find volunteers, trying to find fosters."