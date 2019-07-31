Long before she owned her own livestock business, Mary Powell knew she was meant to work with animals.
“I’ve lived with livestock most of my adult life,” she said. “My animals are an extension of myself. They’re my tools of the trade.”
After working as a cowgirl for nearly three decades, Powell in 2016 created Barnyard Weed Warriors (BWW), a company that uses dozens of goats to graze properties across Kansas.
“I decided I was tired of having a boss, and I decided I was going to be my own boss,” Powell said. “And I have been enjoying myself ever since I made that decision.”
Based in Longton, Powell’s company uses 65 to 75 goats for the average job. A group that size can clear about a half-acre of vegetation per day.
Nearly all of the goats are females from the Ash Grove Goat Ranch, and they are mostly Boers or a mix of the breed.
Powell noted that Boers are usually heavier and more muscular than dairy-goat breeds. Females typically weigh between 80 and 175 pounds, and males can weigh up to 350 pounds. Their lifespan is about 16 years.
When Powell travels to a job site, she sets up temporary electric fences to keep the goats in a designated area. Bodies of water can also act as a natural fence, since goats don’t like to get their feet wet.
If any goats escape, Powell has a group of trusty border collies she calls the “supervisory crew” to help herd them back in.
Though many of her jobs are in rural settings, Powell also frequently brings her goats within city limits for governments and private residences.
Terri Hubbard, a Derby resident for nearly 15 years, hired Powell and her goats in July to clear brush and seedlings from her backyard, and a small space in her front yard.
Hubbard lives in a corner house near Meadowlark and Rock Road. A disabled veteran, she was unable to manage all the landscaping on her own.
“I just couldn’t keep up,” she said.
It took the goats about two-and-a-half hours to clear the designated area, and Hubbard watched from the patio the whole time.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “They were peaceful animals and they did what they were supposed to do.”
“It was almost like a therapeutic experience.”
An impressive appetite
Goats are ruminants like cattle and deer, meaning they have multi-chambered stomachs. They take a noontime rest for about two hours each day to chew their cud, allowing them to re-chew what they have eaten in the morning to make it easier to digest.
“They have a very high metabolism. That’s why they’re always eating,” she said.
Though it’s commonly said that goats will eat anything, Powell says that’s not quite true. But they do eat most weeds, brush and invasive trees found in Kansas and Missouri.
Some of their favorite foliage to feed on includes buck brush, honeysuckle, osage orange, poison ivy and oak, and dandelions.
Another misconception is that goats eat tin cans. Powell says they will sometimes eat paper or cardboard, but it’s not exactly good for them. Some plants are dangerous for the goats to consume, including nightshade, maple trees, milkweed and cocklebur.
One of the biggest draws of BWW, Powell says, is that it’s an eco-friendly way to manage your land.
With their small stature, goats rarely have a lasting impact on the ground they work. Their feet work to aerate the soil and their droppings work as a fertilizer.
Finally, goats often denature seeds for noxious weeds as they digest them, slowing down the re-seeding process.
Though Powell has found success and fulfillment through her business, it does not come without challenges.
With excess rain this season leading to wet land across Kansas, many of her goats have developed soft feet and stepped on thorns. The injuries have led to foot rot, a contagious infection.
She usually camps on site with her goats when they have a multi-day job to tackle. This proves difficult when inclement weather rolls in.
Besides grazing, BWW also offers services like working dog demonstrations, educational programs and consultations.
Powell has no employees, but her longtime friend Penny McGlachlin volunteers to help keep the business organized as the “agricultural administrative goddess.”
“She helps me so much,” Powell said.
The two women graduated from Mulvane High School in 1984.
The daughter of a pastor, Powell has spent most of her life in Kansas.
“I was born east of the Mississippi, so we don’t talk about that,” she said with a laugh.
Powell’s interest in animal agriculture took root at the age of 12, when she started training horses. She has a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Kansas State University, with an emphasis on livestock production management.
Powell is also a storyteller, poet and public speaker, affectionately referred to as “Barnyard Mare,” or “Duchess of the Prairie.” She frequently speaks about raising goats and the goat industry as a whole.