Cutting to the quick, Salon One Eleven owner Amber Barnett Jones saw a need and wanted to help, which led her to start a donation drive in the immediate wake of the tornado that struck Andover, Rosalia and parts of Wichita on April 29.
The Derby business is currently taking donations of personal care items (body wash, shampoo, razors, etc.) cleaning supplies, bath towels, bedding, gift cards and both adult and youth clothing to help victims in Andover.
“Honestly, there’s really not too much we’re not collecting,” Jones said.
Personally, Jones’ cousin, his wife and their kids were impacted by the tornado and the drive was initially organized in support of them, but she noted once their needs are met the donations will be used to benefit additional victims.
“Anything that I get over and above that will go to the other families in that same neighborhood or Andover period that are displaced,” Jones said.
Difficult as the situation is, Jones said her family is grateful to be replacing material items and not dealing with a loss of life from the tornado as they could feel it right on top of them, needing assistance to escape their basement shelter after their stairs caved in from the severe weather event.
Jones’ family picked up donations the first week of May, but she noted more has already come in including pots and pans, gift cards and cash – with her family touched by the support that has been shown.
“They were overjoyed, in tears and thankful. A lot of the stuff comes from people who don’t even know who they are. It wasn’t just our family mostly; it was just strangers who saw it and brought something,” Jones said. “We were put here to help people and each other, so I’m just trying to do my part to help people get restarted.”
Currently, Jones is looking for ways to get items to other Andover families and a site to drop off items in town, with plans to keep the donation drive going for the foreseeable future. Those looking to donate to the cause or receive support can contact Salon One Eleven at 316-219-0109.
Following review of the aftermath, the state has found that the tornado damage does not meet the threshold to garner FEMA assistance, meaning financial donations remain an optimal path to support for victims. Such donations can also be made at unitedwayplains.org/disaster-relief-fund. To help with food donations, individuals can call the Kansas Food Bank (316-625-3663) or Andover Food Bank (316-733-1644) to make arrangements. The Andover Facebook page will also have more information on future volunteer efforts.