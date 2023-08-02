When it’s time to transition into a senior community living environment, one of the top concerns is safety. Family members need to be able to trust that their loved ones are protected.
The local owners of Copperstone Senior Retirement Apartments in Derby have invested heavily in making sure safety is the top priority.
The recent installation of a new state-of-the-art fire alarm and sprinkler system, was validated by an incident in which the system worked flawlessly. Within 30 seconds of an alarm being triggered, for any reason, first responders are notified and on the scene instantly. Facility administrators are also notified at the same time.
Administrator Mary Allen said families like the way Coppertone is secure 24/7. Exterior doors are always locked. Residents and up to two family members have a key that works for their room and as a front door entry key. Entry by others requires visual verification by select staff members. Visitors use an intercom system in the entryway and speak directly to a resident in their room to request entry.
Copperstone also has eight on site cameras, constantly monitoring all halls and front entry areas. It helps to allow access to health care workers who may be coming to assist residents on a regular basis.
“I can easily monitor the halls also and see who is going in and out of rooms and see if a resident may have fallen or needs other help,” Allen said.
Hand rails are fixed along the walls in all hall areas to offer stability if residents need it. Bathrooms are complete with walk-in showers as well as hand rail supports and seats.
Copperstone features handicapped accessible elevators taking residents to any of the three floors to avoid using stairs. Easy access to a safe tornado shelter in the facility is available if needed.
Family members can reach the administrator any time of day or night with access to a direct cell phone number. And when Copperstone’s staff is made up of team members with a history of 10 years or more, it’s another benefit.
Copperstone’s local owners are able to be engaged on site with facility needs first hand. And they listen to residents or family members with any ideas. Something not as common with many corporately owned facilities.
The safety and security offered at Copperstone Senior Retirement Apartments in Derby takes away worrisome burdens, so the focus for residents stays on enjoying life.