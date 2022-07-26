Sterling Feedback

Local developer Brent Renberger (back right) was among a number of individuals raising concerns about a potential zone change for the Sterling East development.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

A zone change request for a new housing development on the east edge of Derby drew plenty of public backlash from neighboring property owners recently.

During a public hearing on July 21, several local residents shared their concerns with the Planning Commission on a zone change related to the Sterling East Addition development located at the corner of 79th Street South and Greenwich Road.

