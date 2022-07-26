A zone change request for a new housing development on the east edge of Derby drew plenty of public backlash from neighboring property owners recently.
During a public hearing on July 21, several local residents shared their concerns with the Planning Commission on a zone change related to the Sterling East Addition development located at the corner of 79th Street South and Greenwich Road.
With the issues brought up by citizens and issues commissioners themselves pointed out, the planning commission ultimately decided not to forward a recommendation of approval to the City Council regarding the zone change.
Initially, the 72-acre subject property was annexed June 1 and zoned R-1A “urban density residential district.” A preliminary plat was approved on June 16, then the zone change request was submitted to shift the property from R-1A to R-2 “two-family residential district.” The R-2 district would facilitate slightly higher density and allow three key additional uses: accessory dwelling, single-family attached dwelling and two-family dwelling (i.e., duplexes).
The development is planned to take place on a total of 78 acres, with property owner Eric Gilbert outlining an intent to create 40 duplexes, 60 single-family homes and 100 obtainable housing lots on site.
“What we’re trying to do is bring a product in to allow first-time homebuyers or people who want to downsize a product that’s what we call attainable,” Gilbert said, referring to the obtainable housing lots.
Neighboring residents raised concerns about potential rental of the properties, with Gilbert stating it would be written into the development covenants that said properties cannot be rented out.
Other primary concerns raised by citizens during the public hearing touched on issues regarding the potential impact on traffic at the intersection of 79th and Greenwich, as well as the nature of the development being so drastically different than the surrounding rural residential homes. Several noted that if it were similar to the adjacent Cedar Ranch Estates, they would be in favor, but were not for the high-density residential approach.
“If you want to put in residential housing in there on a decent-sized lot, I have no problem with that. It’s going to happen anyway, whether it’s this year or 10 years from now,” said local resident Steven White, “but to put in 200-plus houses on 78 acres without a real plan of what’s going on there and understanding what that neighborhood is to the people around it, I think, is a true shame.”
“Nothing immediately surrounding or even close to it matches the nature or character of what is going on there,” said Mark Hoffman.
Several residents encouraged the Planning Commission to look at other locations in the city for such a high-density development, while other concerns were raised about potential flooding issues.
Brent Renberger, part of the development team behind Cedar Ranch Estates, also spoke at the meeting and noted his own concerns of residents of the new development potentially cutting through Cedar Ranch to access nearby amenities (like Walmart, Park Hill Elementary, etc.). Renberger stated those streets were not designed for that additional traffic.
During a presentation of the findings of fact, commissioner Dale Wells also called into question the Sterling East development’s fit with the character of the surrounding neighborhood.
“I know if I would be a person that would buy one of those lots that butt up to this in the future, having bought the lot myself thinking that it’s going to be that way to the east of me or to the south of me, I would want to move,” Wells said. “I supported the R-1A, but I’m not supporting the higher density.”
Commissioners also questioned the findings relating to public health, safety and welfare given the questions raised in the public hearing. Regarding traffic, City Planner Scott Knebel said that item is traditionally addressed in the final platting and he also stated that “duplexes … are not inherently dangerous.”
With the number of concerns raised, the Planning Commission voted 7-0 to not forward recommendation of the zone change request, leaving the property to be developed as an R-1A district. Next, the commission will review a final plat on the development, which Knebel noted has yet to be scheduled.