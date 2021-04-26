The Derby Recreation Commission shared details from its plan to reopen Rock River Rapids at the April 20 DRC board of directors meeting.
The DRC plans to allow a capacity of 1,500 people, which is 60% of its normal peak occupancy of 2,500 people.
Tickets will be sold on location only this year, and the DRC is taking a number of precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Concessions will also make a return.
The RRR will have its opening day on Memorial Day, May 31. Their operating hours this season will be from 12:30 to 7 p.m.