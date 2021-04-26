rock river rapids logo.jpg

The Derby Recreation Commission shared details from its plan to reopen Rock River Rapids at the April 20 DRC board of directors meeting.

The DRC plans to allow a capacity of 1,500 people, which is 60% of its normal peak occupancy of 2,500 people.

Tickets will be sold on location only this year, and the DRC is taking a number of precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Concessions will also make a return.

The RRR will have its opening day on Memorial Day, May 31. Their operating hours this season will be from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

