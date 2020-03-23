Working with an agenda that had to be amended due to meeting cancellations and other issues, the Derby Planning Commission addressed one item of business at its meeting at city hall on Thursday.
The item in question was actually a familiar one, as a plat approval for Rolling Ridge Addition (west of Rock Road and south of Chet Smith Avenue) came before the commission for approval – a plat that had already been approved at the end of 2019.
Since approval, though, assistant city planner Everett Haynes noted that the applicant had made some changes to the plat. The planned unit development (PUD) originally presented as featuring both duplexes and single family homes was redrawn in line with the current R-1 (residential) zoning district, meaning the plat had been amended to feature only single family homes.
Lot sizes were changed, with 21 lots (and two reserves) being featured in the new plat – down from 25 lots in the original PUD.
Only one point of contention came up with the changes, as the applicant requested Evergy look into 15-foot utility easements across the front of the properties, while city staff stated a belief that those easements can be installed towards the rear of the homes – so as to make the infrastructure less visible.
Questions arose about whether hedgerows on the west side of the property would interfere with that installation, but both city staff and agent Kirk Miller (speaking on behalf of the applicant) did not believe that would be an issue.
Commissioner Jessica Rhein also asked if setting the plat as presented would block the land to the south (and further development), but Director of Planning and Engineering Dan Squires noted both lots south of the presented plat are owned and tied to another lot with access.
Following the applicant’s request for front utility easements, Commissioner Gary Renberger voiced his preference for an option that would leave the trees intact. Ultimately, commissioners approved the amended plat unanimously, with city staff to work with the applicant on easement placement.
“If you’re comfortable with it,” Squires said, “we’d recommend to the applicant that staff is satisfied with what they’re proposing – that the easements allowed remain up front at that location.”