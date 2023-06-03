Rockin’ Rico’s Sno Balls has served up tasty frozen treats in Derby for the last decade.

First started by Doug Penka and Lisa Lampe, the business is now managed by their son, Connor Penka.

RR Strawberry Blast

Penka’s personal favorite sno ball is the Strawberry Blast (pictured), layered with strawberry syrup, vanilla creme, a scoop of ice cream and sweet drizzle.
Rockin' Rico's Flavors

Penka works on refilling flavors during the midst of a rush at the trailer. Penka and his family are working to expand the Rockin' Rico's franchise in Kansas and beyond.
