RR Update 1

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change – to be located just east of the dinosaur park – anticipates opening for business by February 2023.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Those traveling Rock Road through Derby the past few months may have noticed a few buildings popping up along the busy development corridor. 

With construction work progressing toward the end of 2022, a number of those businesses are set to open for service in early 2023.

RR Update 2

The drive-thru at Dutch Bros Coffee, near the Cambridge and Rock intersection, is expected to be ready for business by spring 2023.
