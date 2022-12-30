Those traveling Rock Road through Derby the past few months may have noticed a few buildings popping up along the busy development corridor.
With construction work progressing toward the end of 2022, a number of those businesses are set to open for service in early 2023.
Starting at the north end of Rock Road, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is going up at the intersection of Rock and Independence Avenue, just east of the Dinosaur Park. Ownership said the Derby location is on track to open in early to mid-February.
RPS Auto Chief Operating Officer and local resident Tom Kazyak is the franchise owner for the Derby location – one of 15 Strickland Brothers sites he operates (including two more opening this year).
Established in 2016, professionalism, speed of service, customer satisfaction and servant leadership are core values of the business, according to Kazyak – with convenience a key factor as well.
“We are a stay-in-your car oil change [business],” Kazyak said. “No appointments required.”
A little later in 2023 – and a little farther south – Take 5 Oil Change is set to open up shop just north of Mattress Firm near the Meadowlark and Rock Road intersection. Kevin Hannahs, Vantedge Auto T5 representative, noted the business is eyeing a potential March 1 start date.
Similar to Strickland Brothers, Take 5 is a quick oil change service business focused on fast, friendly and courteous service. While not a full service body shop, Hannahs noted Take 5 does also change air filters and windshield wipers for customers.
Finally, the latest projected business opening is the Dutch Bros Coffee near the Cambridge and Rock intersection. Management is eyeing a spring 2023 opening there, possibly by the end of March.
While the business is primarily a drive-thru, like other sites the Derby location will have some outside seating and a walk-up order window offering a variety of ways for customers to get the specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks served up by Dutch Bros.