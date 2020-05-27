Rock River Rapids’ doors are inching closer to opening to the public.
Per guidelines provided by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, the facility is permitted to allow patrons on Monday, June 8. While that date remains subject to change, the preparation done to prepare for the usage of this facility has been vast.
Temperatures of all staff members will be taken, requiring anyone with a reading of 100.4 to be sent home. However, patrons will not be required to be checked. There will also be separate entrances and exits that will be strictly enforced.
Two sessions will be available to a maximum of 750 customers each day. Derby Recreation Commission Superintendent Chris Drum said that it is 30 percent of its peak occupancy of 2,500 people. This surpasses guidance released by the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association of 36 square feet per person.
The first opening will be from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. That will be at regular admission price. The second will run from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with $5 after 5:00 p.m. admission prices. The hour between the two sessions will be used to clean and sanitize Rock River Rapids.
All tickets will be sold online to limit gatherings between workers and customers. A 48-hour pre-purchase window will also be available to season pass holders.
“We will have a roster of everyone who signed up,” DRC Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst said of when arriving at the park. “They can give us their first and last name, but if they also have something on their phone they can show us that too.”
Drum also said that online ticket sales will allow contact tracing if a customer was potentially exposed to COVID-19 while visiting the park.
All concessions will be closed to the public, but extra vending machines will be added. There will also be no outside food allowed inside the facility. However, customers will be allowed to leave the park and be readmitted with no additional cost.
Lounge chairs will be taken out of the park, allowing customers to bring their own.
Rock River Rapids will also remove all life jackets and tubes for the slides and lazy river. River walking will be permitted, but Drum said customers will be required to be 48 inches to enter the river. Social distancing will be required between parties in the lazy river.
There will also be no check of certification or quality of life jackets when customers enter the park.
“We aren’t going to have any restrictions,” Drum said. “We provide life jackets that are Coast Guard-certified, but we won’t require them [to be of that quality] when patrons bring them in.”
The orange, yellow and drop slides will remain open, but the red and blue slides will be closed.
“That is to decrease the amount of participants in line and to create social distancing between patrons,” Drum added.
Drum emphasized that questions and concerns should be directed to guest services and not to lifeguards who are working stands beside pool attractions.
“That is not their job,” Drum said of lifeguards. “They need to protect the patrons and monitor their safety while they are in the water … The guest service staff are not lifeguards and they’ll be monitoring and policing those situations.”