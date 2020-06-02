Rock River Rapids is set to open on Monday, June 8 and maintenance crews have been busy getting the water park ready to use for customers. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a variety of changes have been put in place to ensure safety for patrons and staff.
There will be two sessions available. The first will be from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and the second will be from 5 to 7 p.m. (Cleaning will take place between the sessions.) $5 after 5 p.m. pricing will be available in the evening.
Only 30 percent of the park capacity (750 patrons) will be allowed during each session. All tickets will be purchased online and season-pass holders will be given an additional 48 hours to purchase tickets to the park. Staff will be required to wear personal protection equipment and have temperatures taken, but patrons will not.
Social distancing is still part of the safety process at Derby’s Rock River Rapids. The photo above shows the rules posted outside the water park entry. Distance markers, like what is shown on the ground, are outside and inside the facility to remind patrons of distancing.