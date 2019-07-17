Medicare patients can now be covered at Derby’s Rock Regional Hospital.
“We had a successful survey from The Joint Commission and they are recommending Rock Regional Hospital for Medicare certification,” said Barry Beus, the hospital’s vice president of business development and strategy.
The recommendation is for the certification to have started on July 11.
The Joint Commission accredits more than 21,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs.
It is a nonprofit group and has an international branch that accredits medical services globally. The organization’s accreditation as a condition of licensure for the receipt of Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements is recognized by a majority of state governments.
Although the Joint Commission does not make its hospital survey findings public, it does provide the organization’s accreditation decision. It also provides the date accreditation was awarded and any standards cited for improvement.
The hospital, which is at 3251 N. Rock and just north of Field Station: Dinosaurs, is the city’s only in-patient medical center. It had a soft opening in April.
The 89,000-square-foot hospital is able to provide almost all of the medical services needed by the community, its officials say, including acute care and surgeries; however, some situations will need to be referred on to Wichita hospitals. It has 24 medical/surgical beds, seven ICU beds, two procedure rooms, four operating rooms, two heart catherization lab rooms and six emergency department rooms.