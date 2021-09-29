Staff at Rock Regional Hospital recently got a new set of hands to help in the operating room –and they stand out.
As of Sept. 1, the date of its first usage, the Xi DaVinci 2021 model officially joined the surgical team at Derby’s Rock Regional Hospital. Since that date, the DaVinci robot has been utilized in a dozen surgeries overall.
“It’s essentially robotic-assisted surgery. Instead of the surgeon there at the field manipulating the instruments or his assistant manipulating the instruments, basically you attach the robotic arm and then the surgeon controls the robotic arm at a console,” said Director of Surgical Services Ashley Grove.
The DaVinci unit features four ports for arms (with attached tools) that can now be utilized by general and OB/GYN surgeons at the hospital. General surgeon Austin George noted that the 3D camera, additional arms and bendable tool attachments provide more versatility and dexterity in robotic-assisted operations versus normal laparoscopic procedures.
Grove said that the robotic equipment is starting to become the expectation for general and OB/GYN surgeons. With the addition of the DaVinci unit, more surgeons are coming to Rock Regional to perform procedures.
While George pointed out that the addition of the DaVinci robot expands potential surgical opportunities at Rock Regional, Grove noted it has traditionally been used for routine procedures – like a hysterectomy. She also noted it could be beneficial in colorectal surgeries, but the majority of what the Derby hospital will use it for is elective procedures. Even with those, though, the benefits are clear.
“Doing suturing abdominally is easier robotically,” George said. “It can be cumbersome or difficult laparoscopically.”
“With the robot, it’s just very precise cutting and [features] cauterization that you don’t have when it’s an actual surgeon,” Grove said.
On top of that, George said that the precision of the robot is “superior to everything else that’s out there” and makes certain surgeries safer. A rotating surgeon with Wichita Surgical Specialists, George has used Rock Regional’s device a few times, but has used similar robotic assistance in hundreds – if not thousands – of surgeries at area hospitals.
Given the growing reliance on robotic devices in the operating room, Grove said the addition of the DaVinci unit (thanks to an experienced robotics staff) puts Rock Regional on par with some of the larger Wichita hospitals in terms of services offered. That gives patients the opportunity to stay local for basic, elective surgeries – creating easier access, among other benefits.
“We can still do surgery the regular laparoscopic way or completely open, but that’s kind of unheard of nowadays,” Grove said. “With the robot, it offers greater visualization of what you’re looking at during surgery, reduced blood loss, smaller incisions, reduced risk
of infections, faster recovery times … and then reduced pain from the surgery.”
For those wanting to see the robot in action, Rock Regional Hospital will host an open house – including a ribbon cutting and naming ceremony – with the DaVinci unit from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 7.