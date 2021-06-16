Precautions due to COVID are being eased up at Rock Regional Hospital, as the organization recently announced that it is once again allowing full access to visitors.
Hours restrictions are also being lifted for visitors, but main entrance access will be limited to the hours between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Patient visitors arriving on the hospital campus after 5 p.m. will need to enter through the emergency department. Additionally, the hospital cafeteria will be reopened to the public.
Rock Regional Hospital will continue to temperature screen and ask visitors to wear a mask while on campus – a condition of participation with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Those polices are currently under review by CMS and the hospital will announce any further changes.