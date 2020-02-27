A Wichita restaurant operation with a Derby location has agreed to a consent judgement and permanent injunction with the Sedgwick County District Attorney concerning its former credit card policy.
Riverside Cafe, at 824 N. Baltimore in Derby, agreed to pay $60,397 under terms of the agreement.
The business was charging customers an illegal surcharge of 4 percent for using credit cards to purchase their meals, according to the DA’s office, which investigated the case.
The company is operated by Paul Cohlmia and Riverside Ventures Inc.
The DA’s office stated that the charge was a violation of state law and also the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
As part of the agreement, the business has stopped the surcharge and will pay $30,000 to charitable groups in the county. It also will pay a $30,000 civil penalty along with court and investigative costs for the $60,397 total.
The company also has restaurants at 739 W. 13th St. N., its original site, and 9125 W. Central Ave.