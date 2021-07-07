Those who attended the BBQ festival last month had the chance to try a new mobile food option in Derby called Rice’n Tings – if they were lucky enough to get a plate before they sold out.
Married couple James and Tiffany Akase, Derby residents, founded the business in January. The BBQ fest was their first public event, where they sold out in just about an hour.
James, a professional cook for the last 13 years, said he and his wife always wanted to launch a food truck.
“When we met, we both had similar goals in opening up a food truck or restaurant,” James said. “When we moved out here, we saw that Kansas or the Derby area didn’t really have much Hawaiian food places or just island food.”
Rice’n Tings offers a mix of Hawaiian and Caribbean cuisine, like kalua pork, jerk chicken, and fried rice of all kinds. Rice is one of James’ specialities, and “tings” is simply slang for “things” in much of the Caribbean, Hawaii, and other parts of the world. The menu also includes desserts and drinks.
James was born in Hawaii, living there for 20 years before moving to the mainland United States for his career. Tiffany’s family is from Haiti.
“I had people coming up to me all my life speaking to me in French or Haitian Creole, and I didn’t understand,” she said. “Actually when I got back from deployment in 2014, my mom was like, ‘Oh yeah, hey, our family is from Haiti.”’
“That really inspired me to start learning about my heritage, start cooking some of the family meals from Haiti, and eventually take our family to Haiti to visit.”
Tiffany, whose father is retired from the Air Force, previously lived in Derby starting in 1999. After graduating from Derby High in 2004, she ultimately left Derby to join the military.
She moved back to Derby with James in May 2020 to take care of family during the pandemic.
As of now, the couple is operating with a tent at events and offering catering services, with their sights set on purchasing a food truck or trailer in the near future. They are also exploring opening a brick-and-mortar location at McConnell Air Force Base.
“Maybe look out for a pop-up with friends of ours, Mo’s Hut,” James said. “And we’re talking to Bongo Fruit Smoothies about doing things. We’re also looking at jumping into Food Trucks at the Fountain.”
Rice’n Tings currently does not have a set schedule, but James encouraged those who want to keep up with the business or purchase catering services to like their page on Facebook.