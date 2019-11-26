A piece of a property near Target could soon see commercial development after a zoning change.
The Derby Planning Commission approved a zoning change request for a roughly 5-acre lot at 2306 N. Rock Rd. at its Nov. 21 meeting.
Owners Larry and Mary Wolfe, along with contract purchaser Derby Destination Development, LLC, requested that the 4.58-acre piece of property be changed from B-2 “Neighborhood Business” to B-3 “General Business.” The LLC is also behind Field Station: Dinosaurs.
The request makes the lot more consistent with surrounding areas, which are largely already zoned as B-3 “General Business.” The property, called Wolfes Rock Road Addition, is currently undeveloped but has been zoned for commercial use since 2009.
A half-acre drainage reserve was also included in the zoning change request.
The planning commission approved the zoning request unanimously.