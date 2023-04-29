The Derby Planning Commission considered a zone change from R-1 (single-family residential) to I-1 (institutional) for a tract near the Rock and Kay Street intersection, just north of South Rock Christian Church, at its meeting on April 20. The site is intended to serve as the location for the Embrace pregnancy center in Derby.
As floodplain issues make for some challenges with zoning and platting of the rest of the tract, a three-year extension was requested. In agreement with that and the findings of fact, the planning commission moved to forward a recommendation of approval of the zone change to the Derby City Council.