The Sedgwick County Developmental Disability Organization and Project SEARCH sites in Derby, Maize and Wichita will host a Virtual Reverse Job Fair from April 1 through May 15. The no-cost event is meant to be an opportunity to connect employers and skilled long-term candidates who thrive in typically high-turnover, entry-level positions.
Project SEARCH prepares interns with intellectual/developmental disabilities for competitive employment. Through a series of job placements, these interns gain a variety of skills and knowledge to prepare them for entering the workforce.