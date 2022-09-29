Resident finds more value in senior living at Copperstone
Copperstone resident Mary Glamann

Copperstone Retirement Apartments resident Mary Glamann came to Copperstone from another retirement community in Wichita. And if you ask her about it, she’ll tell you she is glad she made the move.

Mary has been at Copperstone for a little less than a year and says she loves her apartment and how convenient it is being at Copperstone. And that means living in the same town as her son and her friends, who  can come see her anytime. 

