Resident finds more value in senior living at Copperstone

Copperstone Retirement Apartments resident Mary Glamann came to Copperstone from another retirement community in Wichita. And if you ask her about it, she’ll tell you she is glad she made the move.
Mary has been at Copperstone for a little less than a year and says she loves her apartment and how convenient it is being at Copperstone. And that means living in the same town as her son and her friends, who can come see her anytime.
“When my son gets off work it is handy for him to stop by here on his way home,” Mary explained. Another benefit of Copperstone and her one-bedroom apartment are all the windows in it. At another retirement community in Wichita her apartment didn’t have windows and she loves having them at Copperstone.
“I don’t know how I was able to stand it before Copperstone. Having windows is my entertainment. The birds come to my deck, I can watch airplanes, the clouds and more,” she said.
Mary says having the windows has been good medicine for her. And she tells people that she has not been dissatisfied with anything since the day she arrived at Copperstone.
According to Mary all the residents and staff at Copperstone are very friendly and she has plenty of friends there to play her favorite game, Mexican Train. It’s her favorite dominos game and people are surprised at how good she is at it.
When it comes to getting out and having fun, you’ll probably find Mary to be the first person on the Copperstone activity bus for an outing.
“I love going out to eat,” she said. It doesn’t stop with that either. Outings to the Dollar Tree, Wal-Mart or just to take a drive around town and see how Derby is changing is part of the good life at Copperstone. And one of Mary’s favorite things to do is go to the Senior Center dances.
“I love to dance, even though I don’t do it as much as I used to,” she said.
Mary says she has already recommended Copperstone to several people as the place to be in Derby for retirement living. It’s a more affordable option with everything you need.
