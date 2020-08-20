Expanding its service area, ResCare is bringing its first facility to the Derby community this fall –set to open in September in the former Puzzle Plex location (301 E. Madison Ave.).
According to ResCare Kansas Central Executive Director Tom Keil, the Derby facility will initially offer adult day support services (i.e., quality and training programs, behavioral support, etc.) and targeted case management for individuals with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities. The plan is to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through the week, though Keil noted the market may also dictate those hours somewhat.
“It’s kind of still up in the air a little bit,” Keil said. “It just depends on what the need is for the population there.”
Keil manages the central region facilities, including offices in Wichita, Newton and Salina. Knowing the Derby area well (serving as a current city council member), he is excited to bring services to the city given the lack of providers at the moment.
“Derby kind of continues to grow. We’re a population of about 25,000 people with no services currently being offered,” Keil said. “It was just an opportunity for us to meet an unmet need for Derby and then also the southern part of Sedgwick County.”
Currently, individuals or families in need of day services offered by ResCare have to go to Wichita (which Keil noted may work for some, but not for others). Opening an office in Derby will also help serve nearby communities like Rose Hill, Mulvane, etc.
ResCare’s mission is to help individuals live their best lives. To do that, Keil noted ResCare focuses on individual support plans to help clients live their highest level of independence in the community through local resources – all the while focused on safety and quality of life.
“As Derby continues to grow, we want to provide the services that will help individuals live independently in their own communities and be able to access the resources of the communities in which they live,” Keil said. “At the end of the day, we want to make sure that the people we serve have the same opportunities as everyone else.”
Having targeted case management at the Derby location, there will also be local employees – with five new jobs to start – to help coordinate all services (i.e., residential, home care, workforce, etc.) for ResCare clients, with Keil noting the company will also work to foster strong partnerships with other local providers to best help those ResCare works to serve.
Partnership is a crucial part of ResCare’s services, and knowing the Derby community Keil is excited about the opportunities that presents – with local guardians equally excited for services to be offered locally.
“Derby, as a community, is very open and welcoming to new businesses. I really look at forming a few strong partnerships with the different community resources, with the library, Derby Rec Center and Derby public schools,” Keil said. “A lot of folks, they transition out of public education into adult services and I could just see ResCare being a strong partner with the school and other existing services.”
For more information on services to be offered, visit rescare.com.