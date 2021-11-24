To help address hunger and food insecurity this holiday season, ResCare Community Living is donating $400,000 to local food banks in the communities it serves. A total of 80 food banks in 27 different states will be receiving donations. ResCare employees will also be conducting food drives and volunteering onsite at their local food banks to help distribute meals and other food items to individuals and families in need.
ResCare Community Living has been providing care to individuals with developmental disabilities (IDD) for the past 40 years and today has 82 operations nationwide, including one in Derby.
Donations will go to food banks in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.