It’s not often that shooting yourself in the foot can be viewed as a good thing, but it may have literally been a blessing in disguise for Derby’s Brent Renberger.
Over a Christmas hunting trip several years back, Renberger shot himself and needed toe surgery. That required a pivot at his data cabling job in Kansas City, from field work to office work, which his boss at the time graciously allowed.
That switch also set the wheels turning for Renberger to join the family business at Gateway Wireless and Network Services – the company his father, Gary, has worked at from the start in 1985. Brent joined in 2004 and hasn’t looked back.
Gateway Wireless helps provide surveillance, access and communications solutions to businesses through cabling options, with Brent helping push to add fiberoptic cabling since joining, to “broaden the horizons and branch out a little bit.” Recently, the company was in charge of installing the fiberoptic lines at the Wichita Wind Surge’s Riverfront Stadium.
“I give him a lot of credit because he’s built a whole new side of the company that’s now bigger than anything I’ve ever built,” Gary said.
Starting in 1992, Gary became part owner of the company and took sole ownership in 2009, which has since transferred to Brent as of 2022.
Taking the job with Gateway to move back closer to family, Brent and his wife, Bethany, doubled down and moved in next door on the 20 acres Gary had developed just outside of town – which was the eventual basis for another business idea the Renbergers pursued.
Gary noted that through the years many people had asked about mirroring lot developments on his land elsewhere in Derby. When acreage became available just north of their homestead, the Renbergers started working with the landowner on the concept of what would become Cedar Ranch Estates (near the intersection of Madison and Webb Road).
“We were really looking for being able to offer an estate-sized lot where kids can still play outside, there’s room for a pool, there’s room for an accessory building,” Gary said. “We just saw an opportunity for something that wasn’t available in Derby, and with all the requests we had through the years we thought it might work and so far it is.”
Officially, the wheels were set in motion in 2016 with land purchased in 2018 and the first lots sold in 2019. That development also spurred Gary to join the planning commission (while Brent is a member of the DRC board).
Currently into work on phase two of Cedar Ranch, Gary did note a third phase has been platted and will be sold once 75% of lots in phase two are gone. Beyond that, he said they are also “looking for other opportunities, if something comes available or comes about” as far as further home developments are concerned.
Between Gateway and Cedar Ranch Estates, no matter the work both Brent and Gary admitted they have a good partnership due to their similar work ethic – and being so close only drives that home.
“Not only are we business partners, but we’re neighbors, so it makes business meetings pretty easy. Sometimes they’re just in the front yard,” Brent said with a laugh.
“We try to put the customer first,” Gary said. “We try to do a job that we’re proud of and we want repeat business. It’s really about doing what’s right and taking care of our customers.”
Accountability is a key piece of the values the Renbergers share, whether that’s been in business deals made at Gateway Wireless or in ensuring lots at Cedar Ranch match with the desires outlined by potential homeowners.
Though they may not have worked a ton of jobs together at Gateway, whether there or at Cedar Ranch Brent noted they feed off each other and know what the next steps should be. Similarly, Gary noted there is a reliability that is the foundation for good business.
Both Brent and Gary said that working together has brought a lot of positive experiences through the years and as connected as they are, they try and share that with the community, too.
“We try to be accessible. I think that helps,” Gary said. “The other thing is that not all of the families at Cedar Ranch are young families, but a lot of them are turning out to be, so we really want a family-friendly/kid-friendly environment. I think it’s turning into that.”
This is the third in a series of features on father/son business partnerships found throughout the Derby community.