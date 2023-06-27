Renbergers Business

Father and son Gary (right) and Brent Renberger began working together almost 20 years ago at Gateway Wireless. Their partnership has also led to additional business ventures, such as the Cedar Ranch Estates housing development in east Derby.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

It’s not often that shooting yourself in the foot can be viewed as a good thing, but it may have literally been a blessing in disguise for Derby’s Brent Renberger. 

Over a Christmas hunting trip several years back, Renberger shot himself and needed toe surgery. That required a pivot at his data cabling job in Kansas City, from field work to office work, which his boss at the time graciously allowed.

