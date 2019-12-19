The city now has a liaison with Derby’s two dozen-plus homeowners’ associations, or HOAs.
Longtime resident and realtor Judy Morris was selected to serve in the newly created, professional part-time position.
She started last month and said she’s busy laying the groundwork for making the connection for both parties.
“I’m really excited about it,” she said.
Morris is scheduled to work 15 hours a week, some during the evenings and weekends when the groups meet. She does have an office and computer at City Hall and maintains hours there.
Morris, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also has experience as a paralegal and legal assistant. Furthermore, she has been a volunteer with the city serving on the ADA Advisory and Park and Urban Forestry boards.
There was a strong applicant pool for the job and out of that group, six people were interviewed in September and then Morris was selected.
Morris said the job has been going well and she’s enjoyed getting acquainted with so many people in the city and the HOAs.
“I’m thrilled to be able to do this,” she said. “It will benefit both the HOAs and the city as a whole.”
The first point of contact
Morris also is a true Derby fan and has lived here for 30 years.
“Derby is home and I’ve watched it grow,” she said. “It’s definitely exciting to be working for the city.”
Currently, she’s busy creating a database of information and is asking those who can help to reach out and contribute to ensure that all HOAs are included.
Along with being the first point of contact, Morris wants to be able to connect the HOAs with one another so they can benefit from each other’s experiences.
City Manager Kathy Sexton, who included the position in the new budget, said her staff has been struggling to keep up with the changing officers and contact people in the various HOAs.
Morris will now serve as the “frontline contact” between the HOAs and the city.
Another issue has been the accuracy of the information being relayed between the two parties, she said. Morris will be working on that problem.
Sexton said Morris’ work could really “strengthen neighborhoods.”
A way to grow and advance
There also is efficiency, Sexton said, as Morris can share information in a uniform manner among all the city’s HOAs. It also could be archived.
One of Morris’ first tasks is to simply find out how many HOAs the city has.
There are more than 25 and new ones form each year.
Another job is to research what other cities are doing in building lines of communication with their HOAs.
HOAs, which have been here for more than 30 years, serve a vital function in Derby, Sexton said.
“A great way for Derby to grow and advance and people to take leadership and responsibilities and beautification efforts.”
They’re more like “private governances of neighborhoods,” she said.
Sexton said the city’s goal with this new post is to help assist and advise the HOAs, strengthen them and make “things a little easier for them.”
Issues HOAs deal with include community safety, traffic and parking problems, nuisance codes and street maintenance, among others.
A variety of HOAs have ownership of ponds and reserves that need to be maintained, too. Some HOAs have had a major problem getting residents to serve on the boards, she said.
Overall, HOAs have a vital role in keeping up the value of a neighborhood, Morris said.
“A well-functioning HOA can really help,” she said.
Morris may be contacted at (316) 788-1519 ext. 1281 or judymorris@derbyweb.com.