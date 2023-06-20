The Realtors of South Central Kansas (RCSK) group recently launched a campaign promoting lower property taxes to help keep Kansas families in their homes. The campaign was announced in line with the timing of when local municipalities are working on their annual budgets.
As part of the campaign, RCSK is calling for members of the public to talk to elected officials about lowering the mill levy and being strategic in balancing budgets, as well as encouraging residents to vote in local 2023 elections.