Wichita-based therapy practice Real Life Counseling is making its way south to serve Derby with a range of mental health services, from various types of therapy to psychological testing.
The expansion represents the latest in steady growth for the practice, which started in 2009 and was sold to therapists Joel Ybarra and Brandon Jacobs in 2012.
At the time, they had just six staff members. Now, they have 19 total, six of which will be moving to the new Derby office that opens on October 1 at 1720 E Osage Road, Suite 200.
“It’s kind of grown steadily,” Ybarra said. “The Derby location will be our first addition where it’s an additional office, so we’re pretty excited about it.”
Real Life Counseling is actually a collection of individual mental health professionals, including social workers, professional counselors, psychologists, and marriage and family therapists. Ybarra said Real Life Counseling is there to provide a place for these individual therapists to get the support they need to do what they love.
“We want to offer a place where people can be creative in their work and do what they feel passionate about doing,” he said.
And what they’re passionate about doing is helping people, whether it’s through offering solutions and tools for dealing with mental health struggles or simply being compassionate, non-judgmental listeners.
Ybarra said Real Life Counseling is focused on assisting the community financially, as well, by striking a balance between traditional private-practice therapy and community mental health programs. They offer reduced fees, sliding scale, classes and groups that are open to the community.
These programs not only offer a low-pressure environment for people new to therapy, but also better integrate therapists
with the community itself, Ybarra said.
“Just kind of getting outside our walls and getting into the community and making the services accessible to people,” he said. “We really look forward to getting to know everybody and what’s going on in the community.”
Real Life Counseling in Derby will open on October 1. Shauna Meier, LSCSW; Michelle Cunningham, LCP; Misty Thompson, LCMFT; Jeanine Jantz, LCPC; and Rachel McDaniel, LMSW will round out the Derby team with another service provider joining later on.