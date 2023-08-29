With approval of its 2024 budget during the Aug. 22 Derby City Council meeting, the city kept up with current trends. Derby once again dropped its mill levy (almost a full mill) from 46.978 to 46.
Even with the decrease of the mill levy, the city did end up exceeding the revenue neutral rate for 2024 – a trend Derby is not alone in across the state. Without taking growth, increases in cost, etc., into account, council members pointed out that makes staying revenue neutral – per state statutes – a tough task.
“The reality is that if we stay the same in this town, we wouldn’t have the town we have, and I’m actually pretty proud of Derby over the last 12 years,” said council member Jack Hezlep. “It just takes more money to run a town every year. As much as I would like to see us stay revenue neutral, we can’t do it.”
“That’s the reason we’re kind of moving toward a one-cent sales tax is to relieve the property tax side of this,” said council member Rick Coleman. "If we had a one-cent sales tax, I’m very confident that we could be revenue neutral on the budget.”
Overall, the city set its maximum budgeted expenditures for 2024 at $64,942,566, though City Manager Kiel Mangus noted that is not a number staff expects to hit. Estimated expenditures for 2024 are projected more in the neighborhood of $54,240,829. That is a decrease of just over 9% from the 2023 revised budget. Due to cost corrections with the city’s total compensation study, Derby is projected to see an even bigger savings than originally proposed.
While expenditures are going down, revenue continues to grow for Derby and looks to move up slightly in 2024 to $51,700,662. The biggest contributing factor is property tax, which looks to bring in $14,680,900 in revenue for 2024 – an increase of $1,238,890 compared to last year.
Tied to assessed valuation set by the Sedgwick County appraiser, growth has been one of the biggest factors in driving those property tax revenue numbers up. As that trend continues, it makes the city’s task in meeting the RNR that much tougher.
“Every year that we continue to grow, the revenue neutral rate will continue to shrink a little bit. That’s part of the challenge,” Mangus said.
For 2024 specifically, the city would have had to cut roughly $1.276 million from its budget to meet the revenue neutral rate (42.118 mills).
Among the projects to be implemented in the 2024 budget are hiring of a fire training chief and fire marshal, doubling allotment for the city’s pavement management budget, designs for Decarsky Park phase two and more. To meet the RNR, cuts to that list of projects would be necessary.
Ultimately, the council did vote to exceed the RNR, with no comments during the public hearing. An email was received for the normal budget hearing and addressed concerns of ADA-compliance throughout Derby, asking for the council’s consideration.
Given the city’s good standing with revenue, debt and in other matters, Mayor Randy White commended staff and council for the position they have put Derby in moving forward. When it comes to property tax and its continuing rise, though, he encouraged future members to take an even harder look at making some headway with that issue.
“I think that we have our feet on the ground, and we’re doing a good job of long-range planning," White said. “This is my 13th budget meeting and I think the future looks bright.”
“Please take a look at property taxes that our citizens pay, especially if we get ourselves in a position where we can look to really try to control some of these property tax values. I think this is the next big step for Derby. I think it would put us in a position where more people would like to move to Derby,” White said. “I encourage future councils to realize the damage we can do to our city if we don’t continue to put pressure on doing something to property taxes.”