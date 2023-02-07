Teen Tuesday

Teen Tuesday is one of many programs available at the Derby Public Library. 

Let the Derby Public Library add some sparkle to your routine with our free weekly programs for children of all ages. Youth Services offer stories, crafts, movies, activities, games, and much more.

For parents with babies and toddlers, come to Baby Storytime on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. or Toddler Time on Friday mornings at either 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Baby Storytime is designed for birth through age one and features board books, finger plays, rhyming and action songs, and a focus on infant development. Toddler Time is one to three-year olds and introduces storytime elements, musical instruments, and flannel boards.

Derby Public Library logo
0
0
0
0
0