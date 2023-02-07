Let the Derby Public Library add some sparkle to your routine with our free weekly programs for children of all ages. Youth Services offer stories, crafts, movies, activities, games, and much more.
For parents with babies and toddlers, come to Baby Storytime on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. or Toddler Time on Friday mornings at either 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Baby Storytime is designed for birth through age one and features board books, finger plays, rhyming and action songs, and a focus on infant development. Toddler Time is one to three-year olds and introduces storytime elements, musical instruments, and flannel boards.
Preschool Storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. is an excellent opportunity for children ages three to five. Read-aloud stories, puppet shows, interactive play, and educational videos will engage your little ones.
Working during the day? Families interested in an evening program to wind down with their children can check out Family Night on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Perfect for ages three to eight years, this program includes stories, songs and parent/child bonding through crafts.
If your kids happen to be a bit older, the library offers themed afterschool programs for all grade levels with snacks, crafts, and games. Kindergarten through second graders are invited to Adventures at the Library on Thursdays at 4 p.m. Third through fifth graders can attend Tween Zone on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Sixth through twelfth graders are welcome to Teen Tuesday on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
Looking ahead to spring break, make a plan to visit the library during the week of March 12 – 18 for the Spring Break World Tour. Programming will revolve around Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors, and the culture of Indian. Special programs include a Teen Tuesday Bollywood dance party, a meditation-themed Preschool Storytime, and a Mandala Art Party.
In addition to special spring break events, Holi Celebration Carnival on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. will feature themed games, snacks, crafts, and prizes. Directly following the carnival, we’ll host a Festival of Colors and cover participants in a powdery rainbow. Make sure to contact the library to register your family for the Festival of Colors in the first week of February.
Whether hoping to send your schoolager to an afterschool activity, building relationships with other parents and caregivers, or tarting your little one on their literacy journey, we hope to see you at the Derby Public Library this season!