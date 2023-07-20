To address increasing reports of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card thefts across the country, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 was recently passed, which includes a provision for the replacement of stolen EBT benefits with federal funds.
Food Assistance benefits eligible for replacement include those stolen from card skimming, card cloning, and other types of fraudulent methods between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024. Cardholders have 45 calendar days from the day of the theft to make a report to DCF (or by Aug. 26 if it occurred between October 2022 and July 12, 2023).