It’s been said there are only two guarantees in life: death and taxes. While neither are things you want to do, both can be made easier by planning ahead.
Jackie Hartman is the director of advance funeral planning at Smith Family Mortuaries in Derby. Justin Smith, co-owner of Smith Family Mortuaries, said Jackie not only has professional experience that is second to none, she also has personal experience that makes her suited for the job.
“No one likes to think about their own death,” Smith said. “Because of her experience, Jackie makes the process a little easier.”
“None of us knows when we are going to take our last breath, which is why it is so important to at least visit with someone about it,” Hartman said.
Having dealt with the loss of both her parents, Hartman is passionate about educating others on the importance of preplanning their own funerals.
“My mother passed at a young age, and I had never heard of advance planning,” she said. “We thought ‘we can’t put Mom in just anything.’ We were thinking with our emotions and we overspent. I have done it and lived it; now I have mine planned,” Hartman said.
Preplanning can spare your family from making difficult decisions after an emotionally stressful time. It can help ensure informed, thoughtful decision making and relieve survivors of tremendous financial burden.
It is possible to make a service a true celebration and reflection of a loved one’s life. Maybe Dad loved antique cars. We can have a display of antique cars at the service and follow with a procession to the cemetery. We can have bag pipers, dove releases, art displays, customized paper goods and more. One memory can inspire an entire service.
Perhaps the main benefit of preplanning is that the price does not change for those who prepay. By making arrangements ahead of time, one locks in the price for the casket, vault, service or cremation.
“The price of funerals is not going to do anything but increase,” Hartman said. “I know of families that had to go to the bank to borrow money for services and that just breaks my heart. Preplanning is one of the most thoughtful gifts a person can do for his or her family.”
Smith Family Mortuaries has been serving families for over 50 years. It is committed to helping families experience the benefits of planning ahead and offers a variety of payment plans to meet different budgets.
