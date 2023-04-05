Smith Mortuary

It’s been said there are only two guarantees in life: death and taxes. While neither are things you want to do, both can be made easier by planning ahead.

Jackie Hartman is the director of advance funeral planning at Smith Family Mortuaries in Derby. Justin Smith, co-owner of Smith Family Mortuaries, said Jackie not only has professional experience that is second to none, she also has personal experience that makes her suited for the job. 

Jackie Hartman - mug ZOOM

Jackie Hartman
