STAR Plat

A preliminary plat for the final STAR bond project – split between two tracts (shown) – was approved by the Planning Commission at its Oct. 6 meeting.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

In an effort to move forward with development of the final proposed phase of the STAR bond project, the Derby Planning Commission reviewed a preliminary plat at its most recent meeting on Oct. 6.

The STAR bond development in question – located northeast of the Rock Road/Tall Tree intersection – will include a manmade lagoon, hotel, apartments and more. Due to the varying nature of the development features, City Planner Scott Knebel noted there were a number of adjustments to consider with the platting of the property.

0
0
0
0
0