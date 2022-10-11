In an effort to move forward with development of the final proposed phase of the STAR bond project, the Derby Planning Commission reviewed a preliminary plat at its most recent meeting on Oct. 6.
The STAR bond development in question – located northeast of the Rock Road/Tall Tree intersection – will include a manmade lagoon, hotel, apartments and more. Due to the varying nature of the development features, City Planner Scott Knebel noted there were a number of adjustments to consider with the platting of the property.
Split into two tracts, the portion west of Amber Ridge is currently zoned B-3 while the east portion is planned to be rezoned to B-3 (an item scheduled to come before the commission in December).
Certain development standards are also recommended to be adjusted for the project. One block – on the east tract, which includes the lagoon and hotel – far exceeds the length limitations set in subdivision regulations.
“That is because this is a destination development that is essentially operated as a single development,” Knebel said.
Given that the project is not a development intended for people to walk through, and meant to serve as a tourist destination, staff recommended modification be made to allow the longer block length.
Additionally, Knebel pointed to issues with the location of drive access from Rock Road also going against regulations. Due to the orientation of other drives along Rock Road, the suggested 660-foot separation is not achievable, with a solution allowing the furthest separation possible proposed by city staff.
While a number of adjustments were recommended to be allowed given the nature of the development as a STAR bond attraction, other issues were also addressed that will need to meet requirements outlined by city staff. Specifically, Knebel noted that staff found issues with the drainage plan – like the elevation of the sanitary sewer line from Block A needing to be adjusted to provide the proper gravity flow.
Asking about cross lot access on the western portion of the development (closest to Rock Road), with only one access point, commissioners questioned if that would be addressed. Knebel said that is typically part of the site plan review and stated that one access point is “all we would normally permit.”
Commissioner Janet Sprecker also asked about any potential plans for development of one remaining tract between the west portion of the plat and Tall Tree Road – specifically in relation to the access issues brought up. Knebel said that lot would be permitted one access drive from Rock Road as well, but no plans have been brought forward to trigger permitting.
On a 9-0 vote the Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat, subject to staff recommendations and discussion, authorizing preparation of the final plat. While some concerns were raised about the timeline, both the final plat and zone change request for the property are scheduled to come back before the commission in December.