Facilitating more development, the Derby Planning Commission approved The Oaks 5th Addition preliminary plat at its most recent meeting on Jan. 6.
The preliminary plat presented combined parts of two lots into three outparcel lots north of the Cambridge and Rock Road intersection. Staff reported at this time plans indicate the outparcels in the preliminary plat will be used for commercial development, not residential (though new regulations would allow the latter in the B-3 business district).
Staff recommendations were minimal and the preliminary plat was approved 7-0.