With mail services picking up around the holiday season, the United States Post Office has set its deadlines to make sure gifts and seasonal greetings arrive ahead of Christmas.
Generally, the USPS recommends the earlier that packages are shipped the better.
For all domestic mailing, recommended send-by dates for delivery before Dec. 25 are Dec. 17 if using retail ground or first-class mail. Priority mail service pushes that deadline back to Dec. 19, with Dec. 23 the recommended deadline for priority mail express. For full deadlines and holiday shipping tips, visit usps.com/holiday.