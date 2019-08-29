Derby Public Schools has put Pleasantview Elementary School on the market for $550,000, forgoing an appraisal.
Board members voted 5 to 2 to market the property after Mark Schroeder, an agent with J.P. Weigand & Sons, toured the building with Joe Dessenberger, director of finance and operations for the district. Schroeder used 10 comparable properties to suggest an asking price of $532,000.
Sedgwick County values the property at just more than $2.1 million.
“That appraisal is based on square footage and the piece of land,” Schroeder told school board members at an Aug. 26 meeting.
Schroeder recommended the school district obtain an appraisal, estimated to cost about $2,000, before putting the building on the market.
But a majority of school board members weren’t sold that an appraisal would affect how much the district could get for the property, which will be closing at the end of the school year. Tina Prunier, board president, and board member Althea Arvin voted against listing the property without an appraisal.
Arvin said an appraisal would render “a level of fidelity and confidence” for a potential buyer.
“An appraisal is a more matter-of-fact guideline,” Prunier said.
Board members Matt Hoag, Justin Kippenberger and Andy Watkins weren’t sold.
“I’m still in the mindset that I don’t think we’re going to get much more than what you’re telling us,” Kippenberger said.
The board initially voted 3 to 2 to list the building. That vote failed for lack of a majority. Then the board voted 3 to 2 to delay action until its next meeting. That vote also failed. Schroeder said an appraisal likely would take 30 to 60 days. Superintendent Heather Bohaty reminded the board “we promised we’d be doing something with the building.”
“I feel like we owe it to get it listed,” Kippenberger said.
Hoag said he thought there would be “very few potential buyers” due to the size of the building.
So district officials got board members Matthew Joyce and Jose Martinez on the phone. They voted to proceed without an appraisal.
As for potential buyers, Schroeder said, “It’s going to be sold to someone who uses the building as it is, or I think the highest and best use would be to raze the property and put it to a residential use.”