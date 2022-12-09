The Derby Planning Commission voted to approve a one-step plat in the Old Ranch second addition at its Dec. 1 meeting. The action taken allows the division of Reserve A in the housing area northeast of Walmart.
With the replat, arranged between the Old Ranch Homeowners’ Association and the city of Derby, the city will take ownership of the newly split Reserve A for future road construction linked to K-15 Area Plan improvements. That will include establishing right-of-way for a street connection to Walmart.