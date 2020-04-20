Reviewing the initial site plans for the Derby Sports Zone complex at the April 16 meeting of the Planning Commission, Derby City Planner Scott Knebel alluded to this being just the start of the project.
“There is the potential for additional expansion of the outdoor sports courts and associated parking noted on the site plan,” Knebel said. “I think the applicants are hoping that this is an incredibly successful place and will result in future expansion.”
Located south of the Don Hattan dealership at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Rock Road, the Derby Sports Zone indoor and outdoor sports center and restaurant will have a lot to offer – outside of focal activities like volleyball, sand soccer, yard games and whirly ball (a cross between lacrosse and basketball in bumper cars).
Per the initial site plan, there are 153 parking spots planned, which would allow for a maximum capacity of 459 at the restaurant alone – but Knebel noted Professional Engineering Consultants (the firm behind the sports zone) is eyeing an occupancy level two-thirds that size at the moment.
Both the city and PEC are working together to facilitate some key components of the complex. With the construction of Derby Sports Zone, Amber Ridge Street will be connected through to the east. As such, one of the site requirements is for no parking signs to be in-stalled along that drive. Additionally, the city is working to allow for a (temporary) structure covering the outdoor courts during the offseason – which currently exceeds the max-imum structure height allowed in a B-3 district.
With the amount of open space at the site and the plan for the Derby Sports Zone to be a destination attraction, Knebel proposed some additional measures for the Planning Com-mission to consider.
Given the city’s walkable development plan, Knebel asked the commission to consider the installation of bicycle parking as part of the site plan, while also proposing enhancements to the detention pond (sidewalk, benches, etc.) to make it an integral part of the landscape theme.
“Projects like community destinations, large commercial developments, should have open space amenities that are designed for people to linger outside and not just inside the building itself,” Knebel said.
Additionally, city staff had one main issue with the initial site plans. Currently, the primary south-facing facade of the Derby Sports Zone is essentially a blank metal panel wall. While expansion to the south could hide that, it is an issue the city would like addressed – re-questing more appealing metal panels and other design elements to provide visual inter-est.
Charlie Brown, representing PEC, reported the architects had received the staff’s comments and are willing to work on that design. However, the additional amenities around the detention center were not something PEC were in favor of at present – though it was noted that could be part of the future plans for the complex.
“They would like to see that at least delayed or postponed or eliminated,” Brown said.
“If there is success at the Derby Sports Zone, we will have another crack at the ball when they want to expand,” said Commission Chairperson Mitch Adams.
Questions were raised about expansion – which Knebel noted could be facilitated to the east along the new access drive – and about the structure covering the outdoor courts. While there were concerns about that structure in general, city staff reported the site plan expressly words that it is temporary (to facilitate year-round usage) and will be removed during warmer months.
Both the preliminary plat and the site plan for Derby Sports Zone were approved by the Planning Commission, subject to approval of the final plat.