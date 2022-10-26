Housing near McConnell Air Force Base north of Derby is set to expand, with action recently taken by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission the first step toward the expansion of duplex housing at the Rocky Ford development just east of the base.
A zone change request was considered and approved by the commission at its Oct. 6 meeting, still needing to go before the Wichita City Council for final approval. The zone change from single-family to two-family residential would be applied to a 58-acre tract of land directly south of the original and second addition of Rocky Ford (north of 39th Street South and east of Rock Road).
Plans following the rezoning are to develop 108 duplexes (216 dwelling units) on the site. This comes on the heels of the second addition of Rocky Ford, with those single family homes – under construction at present – projected to be ready in the next two months, according to associate broker with J. Russell Communities Michael Crow.
Currently, there are 121 homes in the Rocky Ford development with 102 to be added in the second addition. The duplexes, if the final rezoning goes through, would roughly double the housing units again – with demand a big driver in those plans.
“We are getting more Airmen moving to McConnell because of the K-46 Pegasus and also expansion of jobs from Textron and Spirit,” Crow said.
Along with more modern features, given the demand for family housing, Crow noted the second addition is adding wooded and lake lots at the development along with amenities including a saltwater swimming pool, basketball court, jogging paths, soccer field and more.
On top of the rezoning, an annexation request is expected as part of the future development as well, which will require approval from both the Wichita City Council and Sedgwick County Commission.