Rocky Ford

Housing at the Rocky Ford development near McConnell AFB (shown) continues to expand, with a recent rezoning request approved to make way for more duplexes.

 COURTESY

Housing near McConnell Air Force Base north of Derby is set to expand, with action recently taken by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission the first step toward the expansion of duplex housing at the Rocky Ford development just east of the base.

A zone change request was considered and approved by the commission at its Oct. 6 meeting, still needing to go before the Wichita City Council for final approval. The zone change from single-family to two-family residential would be applied to a 58-acre tract of land directly south of the original and second addition of Rocky Ford (north of 39th Street South and east of Rock Road).

