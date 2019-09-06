Progress is being made on the development of an assisted living center in Derby.
At its Sept. 5 meeting, the Derby Planning Commission approved site plans for a project known as Mapleton Assisted Living. It will be at the northeast corner of Meadowlark and Woodlawn.
There is some additional work to go, including obtaining floodplain development permits, but if all goes as planned, construction should begin late this year or early in 2020, according to Scott Servis, project manager with Baughman Co., which is handling the civil engineering.
The project, which is just west of a Family Video store and an Edwards Jones office, will likely cost in the $1.75 million to $2 million range and be one building.
A small portion of the building’s footprint is in the floodplain area, thus those regulations need to be handled, Servis said.
“It’s just hoops we have to jump through,” he said.
The area is called the 1 percent Flood Hazard Zone, sometimes referred to as the 100-year flood zone, and the applicant is required to obtain necessary floodplain development permits from the state and city prior to site grading and construction.
The care home should be ready for residents late next year.
It will have 41 units and expects 43 residents. The building will have a 18,682-square-foot footprint on the lot, covering about 22 percent of it.
Zoning change necessary
The north side of the 84,246-square-foot lot will remain undeveloped and the trees there will remain.
Because of the project’s nature, there were a number of regulatory steps needed, including rezoning it from a B-2 "Neighborhood Business District" to an I-1 "Institutional District,” which was done in March.
The I-1 district classification was needed as it allows nursing, assisted care, and convalescent homes as well as medical services.
Servis said developers are seeking a shared parking agreement with those two businesses to help with some of their parking requirements.
If that cannot be reached, additional onsite parking will be required. The city requires a minimum of 40 stalls and 37 stalls are proposed, so three additional would be required.
The applicants are Aaron Thornock and John Rasmussen of an entity called NAK Development Derby LLC.
They were not at the meeting, but previously an official with a related en-tity, NAK Development Wichita LLC, which has a facility in Andover, said they are looking forward to expanding into the Derby market.
The company got the lead on building a presence on Derby from its Andover workers.
A growing sector of the industry
“A lot of our staff is familiar with Derby as they either worked or lived here,” said Chase Thornock, managing director. “We thought it was a beautiful location and it seemed to be a good fit.”
The facility provides a combination of residential living, health and recreational activities, and help with daily living activities such as eating, bathing, dressing, and medications. Company officials say it stresses a “home-like environment” and has licensed and experienced staff onsite on a 24/7 basis.
Assisted living provides security, comfort and activities for residents but, unlike nursing homes, they live on their own.
NAK Development is a for-profit, private pay entity and monthly fees, including room, meals and assistance, would be in the $4,000 to $5,000 range.
While he’s involved in the engineering side and not the marketing, Servis said it’s been his observation that homes for older adults, especially in the independent and assisted living sector, is a growing aspect of the industry because of an overall aging population.
How residents live at this home will depend on their level of heath, he said.
“Some residents will have their vehicles and come and go as they want,” he said.
City Planner Justin Givens had said having facilities for older adults is a positive for Derby and consistent with its Comprehensive Plan. “It allows for greater diversity in housing, providing for housing choices and ad-dresses a need that will allow an aging population to remain in the com-munity,” he said.