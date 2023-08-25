Zone Change Duplexes

Eric Maynor again raised his concerns about a potential Spring Ridge duplex development in front of a packed crowd at the Aug. 22 city council meeting. The zone change for the duplex ultimately received a vote of disapproval from the council.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

A proposed duplex development in the Spring Ridge neighborhood (northwest of High Park) was the center of a lot of discussion at the Derby City Council meeting on Aug. 22, with the council ultimately voting against it. 

Originally, at the July 20 planning commission meeting, a zone change request was brought forward to allow for the development of the duplexes. Developer Rob Roy was proposing four or five twin homes (up to 10 units total) on one lot, requiring the zone change.

