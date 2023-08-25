A proposed duplex development in the Spring Ridge neighborhood (northwest of High Park) was the center of a lot of discussion at the Derby City Council meeting on Aug. 22, with the council ultimately voting against it.
Originally, at the July 20 planning commission meeting, a zone change request was brought forward to allow for the development of the duplexes. Developer Rob Roy was proposing four or five twin homes (up to 10 units total) on one lot, requiring the zone change.
With plenty of opposition voiced and some concerns raised by commissioners, a motion to approve the zone change request ended in a split vote. Per state law, a failure of the commission to make a recommendation on such a request officially constitutes a recommendation of disapproval.
Coming before the city council at its recent meeting, the governing body again heard from those opposed to the project, as well as from a representative of the developer.
Reading a statement on behalf of Rob Roy, Colin Roy highlighted the developer’s intention to address “evolving housing needs” in the community with the addition of the duplexes. Addressing concerns raised about property values, Roy’s statement noted that is of “utmost importance” to the developers – with the intent to maintain and enhance property values.
Even so, sight unseen, property owners who spoke at the Aug. 22 meeting equated the issue of value regarding the addition of multi-family housing to the neighborhood to a coin flip at best.
More so, though, property owners raised concerns about the manner in which the development was proposed. Citing an HOA “imposed” upon the neighborhood with no official meetings and no council established, Eric Maynor took issue with the lack of input that was sought out regarding the plan.
“I’m not opposed to multi-family dwellings at all; I welcome them,” Maynor said. “I’m just not in favor of the way this has been handled, the way this has been presented to us and the way it’s been levied upon us.”
“I don’t feel like the homeowners are getting a say in their neighborhood, but we’re still being held to this standard and the process feels subverted,” said Brad Stoudt.
While not adopted by the planning commission, the time the property has remained vacant was a key finding addressed in the July meeting – and one both neighboring property owners and commissioners raised questions about.
Several neighboring residents noted they were told by the developer they were reserving that property for their own home. That led many to question the validity of that finding, given that there have been no attempts to sell the property.
“There’s no for sale sign, there’s no sign that directs you to the sales trailer, there’s nothing that identifies it with being a part of Spring Ridge community,” said neighboring resident Steve Berry.
Following the planning commission meeting, protest petitions against the zone change were filed by six property owners within 200 feet of the zoning area.
Requiring official findings of fact in favor of disapproval, some of those outlined by City Planner Scott Knebel in the wake of the July 20 meeting included the character of the neighborhood (with all surrounding homes being single-family residences), the length of time the property has remained vacant (given it not actively being marketed for sale) and the opposition from neighboring residents.
Some council members likened this request to the apartments that were constructed next to the golf course, with most generally in agreement with the concerns raised by residents and wanting to hear them out – but not wanting to shut the door on this type of development completely.
“We need to hear our neighbors, we need to hear our citizens,” said council member Jenny Webster.
“I don’t want to set a precedent or get in a habit of disapproving multi-family housing. This is a different scenario, but I think there are lots of scenarios when it gets demonized where it shouldn’t be,” said council member Nick Engle. “I agree we need to look closely in every scenario and make a judgement call.”
The need for “all types” of housing as outlined in the Vision Derby 2040 plan was cited, but with the planning commission vote of disapproval the city council followed suite, adopting the findings of fact and disapproving the requested zone change 7-0.