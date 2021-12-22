To facilitate the relocation of the Stutzman’s Garden Center in Derby, the Board of Zoning Appeals heard and approved an exception and variance tied to the move at its Dec. 16 meeting.
With the exception and variance granted, Stutzman’s will now be able to set up shop at a lot directly west of the Intrust Bank branch at the corner of Meadowlark Boulevard and Rock Road.
Relocating to the B-3 district, staff noted Stutzman’s is expected to fit given the number of surrounding businesses and its location/size is not expected to “dominate” the neighborhood – helping get the exception approved.
“We don’t think it’s going to be the one thing you notice at this corner,” said City Planner Scott Knebel.
One of the biggest changes with the relocation from its previous site (near the Madison/Rock Road intersection) is plans for the new Stutzman’s location to be permanent. While a portable building will be used to house
the sales area initially, plans indicated a permanent structure
will be built on site to replace that within three years.
Additionally, board member Jessica Rhein questioned if the framework for the outdoor canopies would be taken down between seasons or left in place. It was noted that the canvas canopies would be taken off, but the metal structures holding them up would remain on site permanently.
The size of the outdoor display area (making up the majority of the Stutzman’s location, as a garden center) and location also required two variances to be approved in order for the business to relocate.
Seeing the codes in place as somewhat hindering the facilitation of Stutzman’s Garden Center, and no adverse affects of its relocation, resolutions granting an exception and variances for Stutzman’s outdoor garden center were approved 4-0 by the board.