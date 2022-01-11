As part of the city’s efforts to update outdated signage at its buildings, Derby City Hall will be getting a minor makeover – with new signage plans in the works for the city building.
During the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Jan. 6, plans were brought forward for a new monument sign to replace the current electronic display sign outside of city hall. This falls in line with the regulations for an R-1 district and Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes reported it would be much smaller and lower to the ground.
The dimensions of the sign – being 3 feet wider than the standard 10 feet – do require an exception, which the zoning board voted to approve with no issues identified in the findings of fact. Haynes stated that the monument sign would be even less of an obstruction than the current sign.
“It’s going to have a lower profile; it’s not going to be as distracting as the existing sign,” Haynes said.
Board members questioned if the building materials used would be similar to the structure the sign is for, with Haynes reporting the material for the monument sign would be consistent with the brickwork of city hall.
Additional wall signs will be added as part of the plan as well, but staff reported the changes to zoning regulations that went into effect in 2022 do not require board approval given those signs will be for a nonresidential use in the R-1 district.
One email was received in opposition to the sign request, but board members saw that as more of an issue against city dollars being spent. With the savings that could be realized in the long run, the board voted 7-0 in favor of granting an exception for the city hall monument sign.
“This seems like this is a sign that is outdated and expensive to maintain,” board member Jessica Rhein said of the current sign, “so I’m OK with updating it in the long run.”