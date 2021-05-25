Reviewing site plans for a McAlister’s Deli location at the May 20 Derby Planning Commission meeting, city staff reported that most of their recommendations had already been addressed by the applicant.
While some minor changes to the plans (ADA parking stall accessibility aisle, identification of wall-mounted lighting, etc.) remain, one major element still being reviewed by staff is the drive-thru stacking requirement, according to assistant city planner Everett Haynes.
McAlister’s Derby location (between Firestone and Club Car Wash on Rock Road) is slated to have a drive-thru, but all ordering will be done ahead of time online or through an app. The drive-thru kiosk shown on the plans is merely for customers to check in to help keep pick-up orders straight.
“There’s no ordering at all at the station,” said Angie Odum of Odom Architects (the company behind the design).
“I don’t think we’ve ever seen this in Derby before,” Haynes said, “but it is something we’re probably going to see more of as we continue on in the future.”
Odum confirmed that this feature, which McAlister’s started implementing in 2009, will be a unique feature among the other chain locations in the region.
With typical drive-thrus, Haynes noted the stacking of cars (with five to be allowed) is measured from the kiosk. Given the unusual nature of McAlister’s setup, Haynes wanted to make sure to bring that up with the planning commission.
City Planner Scott Knebel did point out that in the absence of an order box (like with McAlister’s Deli), city code dictates stacking spaces will be measured from the pick-up window, which the planning commission seemed to have no problem with.
Additionally, Odum noted the architects are in the process of addressing many of the outstanding issues – like the outdoor seating listed on the plans (which is something Odum said this franchisee does not do).
Given the main access will come from west of the site (not Rock Road), commissioner Jessica Rhein also noted appreciation for the back signage included in the plans.
Minor issues remain to clear up, but it was noted city staff will work with McAlister’s Deli on those details.
‘We can work with the applicant to address outstanding items,” Haynes said.
The Derby Planning Commission then voted to approve the site plan for McAlister’s Deli, 9-0, subject to staff comments and discussion.
In other business, the planning commission:
• Approved a site plan for Odd lots 55-63 on Georgie Avenue where the new American Legion Family Post 408 building is located. The review was triggered given that improvement costs exceed 50 percent of the property’s appraised value, with the American Legion looking to add outdoor seating, a new walk-in cooler and more. Staff noted the applicants are working well with the city to address any issues.
• Made a finding that the annexation of 11 tracts on the south side of Madison Avenue being considered for unilateral annexation is compatible with the city’s comprehensive plan, approving a motion to forward that finding to the Derby City Council.