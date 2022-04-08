With a site plan approved by the Planning Commission at its April 7 meeting, the path has been cleared for Dutch Bros Coffee to expand and add a location in Derby.
Dutch Bros is a drive-thru coffee company that serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, its exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. It is headquartered in Grants Pass, Ore., with 500 locations across 13 states.
“Not only does Dutch Bros have a really fun menu with lots of different options but our broistas serve up every drink with a smile,” said Regional PR Lead Rilynn Davis.
The plans approved for Dutch Bros Coffee would establish a location in Lot 2, Block A of The Oaks 5th Addition, north of the Cambridge/Rock intersection on the west side of Rock Road.
Currently, Dutch Bros operates one location in Kansas (Kansas City) with one under construction in Wichita planned to open this summer. No timeline has been announced yet for the chain’s planned opening in Derby.
As a drive-thru business, commissioners raised concerns with the site plan about the space allotted to turn in from the private street on the west side of the property (to be constructed by the developer). Given the lines they have seen at other Dutch Bros locations, they were worried about potential traffic blockages, but staff noted the plans had been given the all-clear by the city’s engineers.
While the Dutch Bros location is intended to function primarily as a drive-thru business, the site plan included parking to the south and some outside seating with a walk-up order window on the west side of the proposed building.
Commissioner Janet Sprecker questioned if an additional crosswalk should be required given that layout, with one planned on the north side of the site for pedestrian access.
Perceiving minimal foot traffic with the drive-thru focus, most of the commission did not see a need for what chair Mitch Adams suggested would be an “onerous” requirement for an additional crosswalk.
Agent Andy Gabbert, with Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting, noted the applicant would be willing to work with staff on the other minor issues outlined – with a change in the Dutch Bros prototype sign design to meet city zoning standards seen as the only significant wrinkle.
The Planning Commission approved the Dutch Bros Coffee site plan 9-0, with Gabbert speaking from experience about what’s in store.
“It’s pretty good,” Gabbert said of Dutch Bros. “You’re going to like it.”