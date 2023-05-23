Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, the nation’s top manufacturer for cast iron and plastic pipes and fittings, recently announced its plan to build an $80 million, 134,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Maize. The investment is projected to create 50 full-time jobs.
Construction on Charlotte Pipe and Foundry’s Maize facility, the company’s seventh plastics plant in the United States, is expected to begin in January 2024 and be completed by early 2025. It will aid in the company’s continued success and swift production of PVC pipes for plumbing and irrigation applications.