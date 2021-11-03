PBC pastor offering motorcycle training courses

Normally, Keith Barger serves as the worship pastor for Pleasantview Baptist Church in Derby.
However, Barger is shifting gears for his side business, now offering advanced motorcycle training courses through ProRider Wichita. He doesn’t have to go far to do so, either, teaching those classes in the PBC parking lot at 1335 N. Buckner.
“Basically what I’m teaching is police motorcycle skills for civilians,” Barger said. “It’s motorcycle training, but it’s not for beginners. It’s for folks who’ve been riding for a while but want to really gain the control that you don’t get without some kind of instruction.”
ProRider modeled its services on the training motor officers go through, which influenced the courses offered – ranging from precision/control to defensive riding to advanced skills. Barger had to go through that training, too, which is honed from the officers’ decades of experience.
Skills taught include how to handle extremely tight turns and navigate intricate patterns, typically managed through riders’ slow-speed control of their motorcycles.
While Barger noted there are some (though few) Motorcycle Safety Foundation classes offered in the area, the classes offered through ProRider Wichita are more advanced. Given the number of riders in the area, Barger thought teaching these courses could help out.
“There’s just not a lot of training offered for people riding motorcycles,” Barger said. “I just love to ride and I want to help people to be better, safer, more confident riders. Most guys get on their bikes and ride for hundreds of miles, but then when they get where they’re going they have trouble just navigating parking lots and stuff like that. I want to help people be as confident as they possibly can be so they can really enjoy the ride and not have to worry about it.”
ProRider has around 60 locations across the U.S., with Barger’s being the first in the Wichita area.
Classes start at $150 and will typically be offered on the weekend in either four-hour or eight-hour sessions, depending on the course. Courses are capped at six individuals per session currently, but Barger said he is hoping to bring in additional instructors to expand those numbers.
Starting out toward the end of the riding season, Barger said his hope is that he will eventually be able to offer a couple of classes each month – especially in the spring – serving local motorcycle clubs, like the VFW riders.
At their core, Barger noted the training courses are intended to instill confidence in riders to help hone some basic techniques that may not be as simple as expected.
“People think they know how to ride. As long as they’re going in a straight line, they’re usually correct, but as soon as you have to make quick turns or be able to control yourself in a parking lot and get around cars that are backing out, those kinds of things, those are the areas where people get hurt,” Barger said. “We’re trying to help people to really gain control so that they’re going to be safe on the road, especially in town.”
For more information on the classes offered or to sign up, visit proriderwichita.com.