At the DRC meeting on July 12, the board approved a pay grade adjustment request for part-time custodians. The adjustment moves the position from grade five ($11.50-$16.50 per hour) to grade 10 ($14.00-$19.00 per hour).
DRC Director of Administration Derek Smith cited that the position has been difficult to fill for the DRC. The biggest complications have been due to the odd hours required for the position and prospective workers finding higher-paying part-time jobs. The DRC has relied on temp services, but the upcharge from those agencies trumps the pay scale suggested.